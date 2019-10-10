Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.15. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

About Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

