US Gold (USAU) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare US Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get US Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for US Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 554 1545 1613 90 2.33

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 77.84%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s competitors have a beta of -0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.77% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -1.98 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 10.72

US Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

US Gold competitors beat US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.