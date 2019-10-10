ValuEngine Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock remained flat at $$15.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 853,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $88,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,418.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.