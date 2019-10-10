ValuEngine Lowers Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $10,990,890.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,006 shares in the company, valued at $39,696,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $2,625,932.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 270,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $14,101,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.