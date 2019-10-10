ValuEngine Upgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 234,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,077. SK Telecom has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

