Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.9% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 50,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.