Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VV traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,573. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

