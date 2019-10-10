Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

VO traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

