Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 495,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78,433 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,914. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

