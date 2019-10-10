Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $2.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several brokerages have commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

VBLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,021.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

