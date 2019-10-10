Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Trading Up 27.5%

Veriteq Corp (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)’s share price rose 27.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Veriteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veriteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.