Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,633 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $137,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,362,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,035,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 672,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $23,120,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 525,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,479. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

