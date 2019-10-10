Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,022,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.