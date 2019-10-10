Version (V) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Version has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Version has a total market cap of $152,033.00 and $2.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 593,185,545 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto. Version’s official website is version2.org.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

