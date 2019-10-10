Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $231,996.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Coinroom and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,561.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02243862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.02696429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00677918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00650589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00440769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,608,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bittrex, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

