Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.15. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

