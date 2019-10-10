Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $4.84 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $159,186.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00674804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,156,025 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

