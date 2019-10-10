Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.58. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 8,958,634 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.78.

In related news, insider Grant Kelley 163,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. Also, insider Janette Kendall purchased 11,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,770.44 ($21,113.79).

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

