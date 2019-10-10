Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 4,920,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,079. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Viewray’s revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 87.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,091,000 after buying an additional 3,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 649,593 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 204.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 478,819 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 35.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 431.0% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

