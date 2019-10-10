Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

