Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Green Plains Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Green Plains Partners worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth $157,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPP. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

