Wanchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $5.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007398 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

