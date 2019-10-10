WandX (WAND) Market Cap Hits $98,401.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. WandX has a market cap of $98,401.00 and $42.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One WandX token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040094 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.22 or 0.06267203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016227 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.