WD-40 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

WDFC traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $149.38 and a twelve month high of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

