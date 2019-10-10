Weir Group’s (WEIR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weir Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Weir Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,717 ($22.44).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,337 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,414.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,521.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.33. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

