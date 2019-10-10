WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.48. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of WCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

