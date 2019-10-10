Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.48. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,990,773 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,190 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

