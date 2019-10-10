Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 6.8%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), approximately 376,639 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.18.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

