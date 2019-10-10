YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brewin Dolphin reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday.

YouGov stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 518 ($6.77). 133,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 516.24. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million and a PE ratio of 50.78. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 617 ($8.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $3.00. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

