Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HighPoint Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of HPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

