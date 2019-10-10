Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.12 Million

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post $459.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.34 million and the highest is $462.70 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $546.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

