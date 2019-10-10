Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.42. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 79,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1,030.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Astec Industries by 208.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Astec Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Astec Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,125 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

