Zacks: Analysts Expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BREW shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.