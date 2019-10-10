Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on USAP. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.