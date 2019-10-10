Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Target Price for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

RCKY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.53. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $59,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,681.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,185. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

