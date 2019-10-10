Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. eBay also posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,105. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.