Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.43). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($21.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

