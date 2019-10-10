Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.72 million. SVMK reported sales of $65.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $305.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.66 million, with estimates ranging from $358.42 million to $376.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,836,957.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,639 shares of company stock worth $4,711,324. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $173,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 28,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

