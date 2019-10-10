Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.51 Million

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $297.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.71 million to $300.53 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $265.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,223. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 22,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,434,926.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,316 shares of company stock worth $50,773,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

