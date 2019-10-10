Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $78.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.02 million and the lowest is $78.16 million. Five9 posted sales of $65.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $312.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $314.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.30 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $398,859.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 184,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $16,958,450 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,057,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Five9 by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,653,000.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,820. Five9 has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.27, a PEG ratio of 141.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

