Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. Integer also posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $66,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $273,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Integer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 68.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.05. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

