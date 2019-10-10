Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.07). Macy’s reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 533,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,851,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

