Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce $705.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $855.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

TGI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

