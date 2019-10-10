Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares during the period.

