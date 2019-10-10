Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ON Semi is benefiting from robust adoption of its diversified product portfolio and favorable product mix. ON Semi continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets, in particular. Moreover, the addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded its product portfolio. Growing influence of its ADAS offerings, medium voltage MOSFETs in 5G markets and sturdy server solutions domain remain noteworthy. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Nonetheless, soft demand from Greater China, stiff competition and high debt burden remain major headwinds. Restructuring activities are anticipated to limit margin expansion. Notably, shares of ON Semi have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded ON Semiconductor from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 374,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

