Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $60.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $60.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 321,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. 5,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

