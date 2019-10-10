Zealium Achieves Market Cap of $11,852.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $11,852.00 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,221 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

