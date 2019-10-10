Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Koinex and BitMart. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00205694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.01065733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031299 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, FCoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, OOOBTC, BitForex, Radar Relay, Zebpay, DDEX, IDEX, BitMart, GOPAX, WazirX, Bithumb, AirSwap, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX, DEx.top, Korbit, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Coinone, Huobi, Koinex, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Tokenomy and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

