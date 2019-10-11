$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limbach’s earnings. Limbach reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Limbach stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Limbach has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 438.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $2,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 690.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

