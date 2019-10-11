$0.27 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,912 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,823. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

